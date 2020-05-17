The cheapest apartments for rent in West Oaks, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in West Oaks are hovering around $880, compared to a $1,230 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an West Oaks rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

13101 Briar Forest

Listed at $679/month, this 521-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 13101 Briar Forest, is 22.8% less than the $880/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Eldridge / West Oaks.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

4040 Synott Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4040 Synott Road, is listed for $749/month for its 760 square feet.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

1910 Westmead Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1910 Westmead Drive, which, at 668 square feet, is going for $759/month.

The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

13103 Oaks Of, Ashford Point II

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 13103 Oaks Of, Ashford Point II, listed at $789/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. This listing is cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, additional storage space and on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard, listed at $800/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

