The cheapest apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget rent on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,417, compared to a $1,178 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1624 Holman St.

Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 1624 Holman St., is 38.2% less than the $1,375/month median rent for a studio in Midtown.

Building amenities include outdoor space, on-site laundry and garage parking. You'll also find a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pets are not welcome.

3603 Chenevert St., #53172

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3603 Chenevert St. #53172 is listed for $1,089/month for its 672 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3550 Main St.

Here's a studio loft at 3550 Main St., which is going for $1,148/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The loft also includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are welcome.

2350 Bagby St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,198/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

