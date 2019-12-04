What apartments will $900 rent you in Greater Uptown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,191.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1950 Winrock Blvd.

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1950 Winrock Blvd. It's listed for $839/month for its 630 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a $150-$450 pet fee.

5331 Beverly Hill St.

Listed at $779/month, this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5331 Beverly Hill St.

The unit features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

2666 Marilee Lane, #1555

Next, check out this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2666 Marilee Lane. It's listed for $842/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1617 Fountain View Drive

Located at 1617 Fountain View Drive, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $847/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

