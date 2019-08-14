What bird should represent Houston? This is where to vote as Audubon chapter determines winner

Houston Audubon

HOUSTON - What bird should represent Houston?

The Houston Audubon Society is trying to determine just that, taking nominations recently from Houstonians in a bracket-style competition.

If you're just catching up (like us), the finals are on, and it’s the Attwater’s prairie chicken vs. the yellow-crowned night-heron.

Here’s a little more about each bird (information is from Houston Audubon):

The endangered Attwater’s prairie chicken, though no longer found in the wild within the city, has had great support by several Houston conservation groups that are instrumental in its protection and continued survival in the wild. This species not only reminds us of the tallgrass prairies that once graced our landscape but has grabbed the imagination of many who fight for their recovery.

The yellow-crowned night-heron has sparked interest in those who have caught a glimpse of them in local greenspaces, waterways and even some backyard trees. This species not only nests and raises its young here, but it engages Houstonians who notice its unusual plumage and propensity for fishing along our bayous.

Which of these two species embodies the spirit of the Bayou City to you? You can vote here through August 23.

The winner will be announced at the start of Bird Week festivities from September 21–28, 2019.



