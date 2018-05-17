Two-legged dog herds cattle on wheels

CARRINGTON, N.D. - Korby Kost owns a feedlot in Carrington, North Dakota. His dog, a blue heeler named Patton, lost his front legs in a farming accident a couple years ago.

"He's a blue heeler, and we call him the wheeler heeler," said Kost.

Patton's custom-made mobility cart features a two-wheeled herding harness, allowing him to run free on the farm. But Patton doesn't just herd cattle. Kost says his two-legged friend also loves wrestling with the neighbor's dog.

