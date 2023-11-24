PugHearts of Houston rescue is urgently seeking people to foster pups: How you can help

HOUSTON – Have you been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family?

The PugHearts Houston rescue is desperately seeking people who are willing to foster pugs.

The rescue told KPRC 2 anchor Lisa Hernandez it has over 200 dogs in its programs and more fosters are needed to enable PugHearts to accept more dogs.

The rescue told KPRC 2 anchor Lisa Hernandez it has over 200 dogs in its programs and more fosters are needed to enable PugHearts to accept more dogs.

If you wish to be considered for pet adoptions, then you’ll need to complete a form on the rescue’s website. See information and photos of the adorable pups you can choose from.

For more information on how you can foster a pup, go to https://www.pughearts.com/.

About PugHearts of Houston

PugHearts of Houston is a non-profit rescue dedicated to giving unwanted and neglected pugs a second chance. It is staffed by a network of volunteers in and around the greater Houston area. None of the dogs stay in a shelter or kennel -- all of the animals are in private foster homes throughout the area.