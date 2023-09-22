Houston veterinarian shares how to prepare pets for natural disasters

Dr. Aziza Glass joins KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to help pet owners get an emergency prepared kit ready for their pets.

HOUSTON – The best way pet owners can protect their furry friends from the effects of a disaster is to have a plan in place, and to help us do that is Dr. Aziza Glass with Complete Animal Wellness and Longevity Medispa (CAWLM).

Dr. Glass joined KPRC 2 News Today at 10 to build an emergency kit for your pets. You can watch the entire segment above.

Here are some supplies you can include in your pet evacuation kit:

Collapsible bowl and water bottle

Water bottle with filter

Collapsible litter box

Storage containers for litter, kibble, food, canned food

Treats

Poop bags

First aid kit

Blankets

Leash

Collar

Harness

You’ll also want to make sure you have waterproof bats for important documents. Those documents should include a photo of your pet, microchip information, medications and a list of pet-friendly hotels.

If you don’t want to make your own kit, pre-made evacuation kits are available for purchase at CAWLM.

Click here to visit CAWLM’s website.