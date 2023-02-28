PHOTOS: 27 Chihuahuas rescued in El Campo from owners who dodged animal cruelty charges with pup surrender, authorities say

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society has taken in 27 Chihuahuas whose owner surrendered them in El Campo, Texas, after authorities discovered the animals were living outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions.

The Houston Humane Society and the El Campo Police Department said Tuesday that it interceded last Wednesday, after authorities discovered that the owner was in violation of a city ordinance that limited the number of dogs per household to five.

Images released from Houston Humane Society. (Houston Humane Society)

Images released from Houston Humane Society. (Houston Humane Society)

Images released from Houston Humane Society. (Houston Humane Society)

Images released from Houston Humane Society. (Houston Humane Society)

Officials shared photos of the dogs’ outside enclosure with dirty blankets, rugs and overturned kennels.

Prior to the owner surrendering, authorities said they were in the beginning stages of filing cruelty warrants. Since the owner surrendered the dogs, they won’t face animal cruelty charges, according to the organization.

The Chihuahuas are now up for adoption at the Houston Humane Society. If you’d like to adopt or help the organization, go here for more information.