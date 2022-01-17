BettyWhiteChallenge: Houston-area animal shelters participate in honor of late ‘Golden Girl’'s 100th birthday

On what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, fans are poised to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of the now-dubbed #BettyWhiteChallenge.

White was a tireless advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching “The Pet Set,” her own TV show dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets, according to The Associated Press.

RELATED: #BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals

Fans are encouraged to choose an animal shelter of their choice and donate a minimum of $5 in White’s name.

Local shelters in the Houston area are participating in Monday’s #BettyWhiteChallenge. Here’s where to donate in honor of the late “Golden Girl”:

Houston Humane Society

The Houston Humane Society has a webpage dedicated to Betty White and her legacy with animals. Click here to donate a minimum of $5 in her name. You can also donate to the cause using Venmo.

Ad

BARC

The City of Houston BARC is also accepting donations in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday. Click here to donate.

Citizens for Animal Protection

In honor of White’s birthday, all adoptable animals have temporarily changed their names characters portrayed by her. Click here to donate.

Know another Houston-area shelter participating in #BettyWhiteChallenge? Tell us in the comments below.