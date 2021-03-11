17 starving horses found among field of equine skeletons, carcasses in Washington County, Houston SPCA says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas – Officials at the Houston SPCA said they removed 17 emaciated horses from a property in Washington County on Wednesday after discovering multiple carcasses and scores of bones, including a skull of what appeared to be a young horse.

The owner’s family members reached out to the Houston SPCA for assistance after they reported that the animals were not being taken care of properly, officials said.

“It is critical that owners reach out when they need lifesaving assistance with their animals, and not wait until it’s too late,” said Adam Reynolds, chief animal cruelty investigator, in a written statement. “It became abundantly clear there was suffering and neglect for a significant amount of time once we discovered all of the bones.”

The horses are now receiving veterinary care and proper nutrition, and will also be rehabilitated by a Houston SPCA team.