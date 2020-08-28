Looking for a new pet? 90 cats, dogs being transferred to Houston from Louisianan following Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Hurricane Laura barreled through Louisiana Thursday, but humans are not the only ones having to face the devastation left in its wake.

Animals all over the affected area are being relocated to other cities and shelters as people work to clean up the damage. Houston is one of those cities.

According to the Houston SPCA, 50 cats and 40 dogs from the Lake Charles Animal Shelter will be coming to the Bayou City.

The HSPCA emergency response team headed to Louisiana Friday to pick up the animals and bring them back where they will be given exams and medical treatment before being put up for adoption, the HSPCA said.

This morning we are headed to Louisiana to #cleartheshelter with help from Hill’s Pet Nutrition. We’ll be back with... Posted by Houston SPCA on Friday, August 28, 2020

You can learn more information about adoption at the HSPCA website or on the organization’s Twitter or Facebook page.