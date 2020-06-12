6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rio, Labrador retriever mix

Rio is a handsome male Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Rio is a social animal, and he'll get along great with other dogs. He's already house-trained. Rio is already neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Rio's friends at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc. think of him:

Rio is very nice and likes to be close to you. He rode in the car just fine with two other dogs. Rio is a lab mix and weighs about 60 pounds, which makes him the perfect size for snuggling. He so friendly and trots around, so happy that he's safe. He even likes to play a game of catch with a tennis ball.

Read more about Rio on Petfinder.

Goose, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Goose is a darling male American Staffordshire terrier mix being cared for at Animal Justice League.

Goose will get along great with your other dogs. Animal Justice League, however, wants to place him in a home without small children. He's already house-trained. He's already vaccinated and neutered. Goose is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Goose's current caretakers say:

It’s been a long journey to get here. Goose had to have his front leg amputated and has had ongoing rehabilitation to increase strength. Then he was fitted with a wheel cart that gives him the ability to go longer distances. Goose will always be a special needs pup and he will need someone who can continue to provide him with the resources he needs to maintain his mobility — patience and time. Having another dog in the home would be preferred because he missed out on developing critical socialization skills.

Apply to adopt Goose today at Petfinder.

Jax, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Jax is a charming male American Staffordshire terrier mix being kept at PETronus Rescue.

Jax loves other dogs. He is looking for cat-free home. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Jax is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Jax's friends at PETronus Rescue think of him:

Jax does well on a leash but will push his limits and accepts redirection like a champ. He is good with all people and female dogs, but he is male dog selective. He would do well with a more active family. Jax is definitely not a couch potato, but he can be chill once his energy needs are met. Due to his size and energy, he would do best in a home with older children.

Read more about how to adopt Jax on Petfinder.

Roscoe, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Roscoe is a male American Staffordshire terrier mix staying at PETronus Rescue.

No other pets please: Roscoe is looking for family without other dogs or cats. Good news: He is already house-trained. Roscoe is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

More from Roscoe:

Hello friends! I’m Roscoe and I’m looking for my fur-ever home! I’m about 7 years old and love anything that involves you, me, lovin’ and food! I enjoy nice walks where I can take in all of the smells with no rush to get anywhere. It is preferred that I am the only pup in the home.

Read more about how to adopt Roscoe on Petfinder.

Harper, Goldendoodle

Harper is a female Goldendoodle dog being cared for at IDOG Rescue, Inc.

Harper is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's already house-trained. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Here's what Harper's friends at IDOG Rescue, Inc. think of her:

Harper is very loving and needy. She always wants to be by your side and does not like to be left alone. She will take some time to transition to her new home and family as she is shy and sometimes afraid of quick movements. Once she has trusts you, she will not leave your side! She has a very soft coat and she likes to cuddle; she will lay her sweet little head on your lap and nap, or lay by your feet.

Read more about Harper-Pa on Petfinder.

Holly, Maltese and chihuahua mix

Holly is a female Maltese and chihuahua mix currently residing at Doggy Darlings.

Holly's ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. Doggy Darlings thinks Holly will do best in a home without small children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Holly's friends at Doggy Darlings think of her:

Hi there! My name is Holly. I want so badly to be loved on as much as possible, once I quit shaking and being scared. It only took one day for my foster mom to pick me up, touch my feet and ears and then I wanted to roll over on my back for her to tickle my tummy. Good, huh? I've learned to use a doggie door, too and I need to be in a quiet home — adults only, no kids. I do get scared very easily but I love my peeps!

Apply to adopt Holly today at Petfinder.

