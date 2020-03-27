Want to help the animals in the Houston area as COVID-19 pandemic continues? Foster, adopt or donate

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – As COVID-19 spreads throughout the greater Houston area, local animal shelters in the area are bracing themselves as they see increased intake, fewer adoptions, fewer foster homes and dwindling space.

Pets are neither a risk, nor at-risk.

Multiple health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and the American Veterinary Medical Association have stated that pets and domestic animals are not at risk for contracting COVID-19.

The real threat is, local animal shelters in the greater Houston area having to deal with an increase of dogs and cats in need of homes because fewer people are visiting shelters right now to adopt.

People can reduce the impact on local shelters by reaching out to foster, adopt or donate to support the animals in their community. All of the shelters have taken social distancing precautions to make it a safe experience, whether it is through scheduling an appointment, curbside pick-up or delivering a pet right to your door!

During these isolating and uncertain times, what could be better than sharing your home with a pet in need? They will certainly provide companionship, entertainment and joy. If you have thought of adopting or fostering, now is the time to do it.

Unable to foster or adopt?

Donate to help a Houstonian struggling to keep their pet during this time.

Best Friends Animal Society in Houston is collecting donations, creating emergency pet care packs and distributing to individuals that need some help. Visit the group’s wish list to make a donation.

BARC (City of Houston):

Harris County Animal Shelter (Unincorporated Harris County)

Email: Foster@phs.hctx.net

For an appointment to adopt or foster, call (281) 999-3191

Website: www.CountyPets.com

Montgomery Animal Shelter

Fort Bend County Animal Services

Phone: (281) 342-1512

Email: animalservices_fostering@fortbendcountytx.gov

Fort Bend County Animal Services is offering curbside pick-up to residents, as well as Dog Dash/KUber Kitty service to deliver fully vetted pets to adopters and fosters within the county.

Website: https://www.fbchhs.org/animal-services

City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center