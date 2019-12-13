These Houston-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Houston. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Colby, Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog mix Colby is a male Labrador retriever and Australian cattle dog puppy in the care of At Home Houston Border Collie Rescue. Colby will get along great with your other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are already up to date. Here's what Colby's friends at At Home Houston Border Collie Rescue think of him: My name is Colby. I am a short coat, cream/tan colored Labrador Retriever/ Heeler mix. I am a well adjusted puppy. I currently weigh 15 lbs. I will probably get to be about 45-50 lbs when full grown. My estimated date of birth is September 20, 2019. At such a young age I was a stray on the streets. Lucky for me I was rescued and now I am trying to find my forever home. I love to play with my squeak toys. I will need a lot of puppy appropriate toys. I am good with considerate children. Read more about Colby on Petfinder. Guppy, chihuahua mix Guppy is a lovable male chihuahua puppy in the care of Red Collar Rescue. Guppy is the life of the party — he gets along well with other dogs. He's already house-trained. He's already vaccinated. Here's what Guppy's friends at Red Collar Rescue think of him: This puppy was born on Sept. 21. This is Guppy. His mom, Minnow, is a 12 pound chihuahua mix and we expect the puppy to be about 12 to 15 pounds in adulthood. Red Collar Rescue is now accepting adoption applications for Guppy. We prefer he not go to a home with young children. Read more about how to adopt Guppy on Petfinder. Shark, chihuahua mix Shark is a charming male chihuahua puppy staying at Red Collar Rescue. Shark gets along well with other dogs. He's vaccinated. Fear not: He is already house-trained. From Shark's current caretaker: This puppy was born on Sept. 21. This is Shark. His mom, Minnow, is a 12-pound chihuahua mix and we expect the puppy to be about 12 to 15 pounds in adulthood. Red Collar Rescue is now accepting adoption applications for Shark. We prefer he not go to a home with young children. Read more about Shark on Petfinder. Kiwi, American bulldog mix Kiwi is a male American bulldog puppy staying at PETronus Rescue. Kiwi gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Kiwi has had all his shots. From Kiwi's current caretaker: Meet Kiwi. He and his littermates has to be bottlefed with love when his fur momma had mastitis so badly that she couldn't nurse her pups. He and his brother Bubblegum are both living in a foster home together, where they are being socialized with other dogs and cats as well. They are also working on house breaking and house manners. Read more about how to adopt Kiwi on Petfinder. Bubblegum, American bulldog mix Bubblegum is a charming male American bulldog puppy being cared for at PETronus Rescue. Bubblegum loves cats, dogs and kids. He already has had all of his shots. He is already house-trained. Here's what Bubblegum's friends at PETronus Rescue think of him: Meet Bubblegum. He and his littermates has to be bottlefed with love when his fur momma had mastitis so badly that she couldn't nurse her pups. He and his brother Kiwi are both living in a foster home together, where they are being socialized with other dogs and cats as well. They are also working on house breaking and house manners. Apply to adopt Bubblegum today at Petfinder. Carla, boxer Carla is a female boxer puppy being cared for at Lone Star Boxer Rescue. Carla is the life of the party — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She has had all her shots. Notes from Carla's caretakers: Hello Houston. My name is Carla and I just arrived from the valley. I'm a precious 7-month-old boxer puppy! There's not much about me known at this time but you can bet I'm a sweet girl with a typical boxer wiggle butt! Apply to adopt Carla today at Petfinder. Tucker, chihuahua and terrier mix Tucker is a male chihuahua and terrier puppy being cared for at Animal Justice League. Animal Justice League wants to place Tucker in a home without small children. He already has had all of his shots. Notes from Tucker's caretakers: Tucker is a small chihuahua/scruffy terrier mix. Tucker is a sweet little cuddle buddy. He's a bit timid at first but once he warms up, his favorite thing to do is curl up in his human's lap and have a good nap. Tucker would do best in a quiet house. Apply to adopt Tucker today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.