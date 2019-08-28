Newsmakers for Sept. 1: Taming tone in Washington tougher than expected

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Rep. Dan Crenshaw is the special guest on this week's Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

He said he went to Washington, D.C., hoping to help change the negative tone that tends to squelch the exchange of ideas but admits that challenge will take a lot longer complete.

"As a country, we're not doing any better," he said. "I'm not just going to blame things on Washington. As a country, we have to stop doing that. We have to stop pretending that there's no humanity on the other side when we comment on Facebook and Instagram. We just have to stop. We're all a part of that solution."

The topics range from immigration to gun violence and possible solutions to stopping it, from disaster relief to the impact of President Donald Trump on the 2020 elections and much more.

There is also a Newsmakers Extra that gives Crenshaw the chance to expand on the many topics impacting his constituents in the 2nd Congressional District.

Houston mayoral candidate vows to add $2 billion in revenue

Johnny Taylor is one of the 12 candidates running for the position of mayor of Houston. He said one of his plans will add $2 billion to the city's revenue and revitalize several areas of the city.

He also said he has an easy way to separate himself from the other candidates.

"Winners win and losers lose. I'm a winner," he said. "I'm a winner in my family life. I'm a winner in my personal life, and I'm a winner in my professional life, so now I'm trying to expand that to the community and to the city as a whole."

Watch the Johnny Taylor Newsmakers Extra below.

Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

