Houston Newsmakers: Houston police chief speaks out about gun violence

HOUSTON - In the wake of the Santa Fe High School shootings, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was very critical of some of the calls for prayers and study.

“It's a time for prayers, action and the asking of God's forgiveness for our inaction,” he said. “Especially the elected officials that ran to the cameras today, acted in a solemn manner, called for prayers, and will once again do absolutely nothing."

Chief Acevedo is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and said he has no regrets for his comments or how he said them and said his focus is to help find a solution. Chief Acevedo talked about what’s wrong and what can work in solving the problem of gun violence in our schools and community.

Gun Laws" More or Fewer?

The age old conversation continues about whether or not more gun laws on the books will solve our problems. University of Houston Downtown psychologist Kristin Anderson Ph.D., says more laws are needed as well as a better understanding about what makes offenders, mostly White males, lash out in what seems to be a uniquely American problem.

Kevin Fulton is an attorney and active member of the NRA and says the problem in Santa Fe and in many other mass shootings could not have been stopped by any new laws. In addition to this week’s conversation.

They had a much longer conversation and debate that can be seen here.

Chances of Congressional Action is Slim

Mark Jones, Ph.D., is a Rice University Political Scientist and Baker Institute Fellow. He says the chances of congressional action of any kind any time soon, even with the tragedies that continue to happen, are slim. He does talk about one area where the odds are highest that legislation might possible happen.

