Zeigler sausage products recall: Metal contamination feared

HOUSTON - An Alabama company is recalling thousands of pounds of sausage products because the meat may be contaminated with metal, authorities say.

R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc. is recalling approximately 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat poultry and meat sausage products, specifically Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items that were produced on Nov. 29, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints. There have been no confirmed reports of bad reactions after eating these products, according to USDA officials.

USDA officials recommend checking refrigerators and freezers for these products. People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



