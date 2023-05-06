The Latest: King Charles III's coronation

People gather ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)

LONDON – The Latest on the coronation of King Charles III:

LONDON — The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III.

The group plans to hold placards and chant “Not my king” during the monarch’s procession to Westminster Abbey. It says police were informed in advance of its plans.

But on Saturday morning several of the group’s members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.

Others managed to protest along the route, dressed in yellow and waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy.”

Police have said they will have have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.

LONDON — Crowds are growing outside Buckingham Palace and guests are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III.

People who camped overnight overnight for a view of the royals awoke to cloudy skies that gave way to sun and some light rain.

Fans carrying flags and clad in the colors of the Union Jack were arriving by train in London hours before the ceremony that begins when Charles and Camilla, queen consort, depart from the palace in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

The royal couple will be chauffeured on the 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) route through central London to Westminster Abbey for the two-hour ceremony.

The church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Invited guests streaming into the abbey including recognizable celebrities such as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Lionel Richie and Nick Cave, and others including judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.