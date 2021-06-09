Albanian Parliament impeaches president for vote comments

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania. Albania's parliament said Monday May 31, 2021, they will hold an extraordinary session on June 9 to debate and vote on the possible impeachment of the countrys president Meta for allegedly violating the constitution. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, FILE)

TIRANA – The Albanian Parliament on Wednesday impeached President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution and discharged him from the post.

In an extraordinary session, the parliament voted 104-7 to discharge the president. Three abstained. The final approval comes from Albania’s Constitutional Court within three months.

A report of a parliamentary investigation concluded that Meta had violated the constitution with his biased approach against the ruling Socialists during the April 25 parliamentary electoral campaign. The report said Meta violated 16 articles and also incited violence.

“Ilir Meta has betrayed the mission of the president of ... Albania,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said in his speech before the vote. “Ilir Meta has humiliated the constitution.”

Meta has denounced the investigation and impeachment attempt, arguing they are illegal.

There was no reaction from Meta during the debate or after the vote. During the parliamentary debate Meta continued his daily agenda, awarding a medal to a folk music ensemble.

Ad

In late April, 49 governing Socialist lawmakers asked for the investigative committee. They accuse Meta, a former Socialist prime minister who left the party many years ago, of inciting instability and violence in the Balkan nation and siding with the political opposition ahead of the election. They say Meta should be impeached for failing in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity.

The governing Socialist Party ended up winning a landslide of 74 of parliament’s 140 seats in the April 25 election, winning their third four-year term.