Ahead of final verdict, Mladic' bloody legacy divides Bosnia

FILE In this Friday, June 3, 2011 file photo, former Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic sits in the court room during his initial appearance at the U.N.'s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. U.N. judges on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 deliver their final ruling on the conviction of former Bosnian Serb army chief Radko Mladic on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during Bosnias 1992-95 ethnic carnage. Nearly three decades after the end of Europes worst conflict since World War II that killed more than 100,000 people, a U.N. court is set to close the case of the Bosnian Wars most notorious figure. (AP Photo/ Martin Meissner, Pool, File)

SARAJEVO – SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genocide and other war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1990s ethnic carnage.

Grabovica's 11-year-old daughter, Irma, was among the 10,000 civilians killed in the relentless shelling and sniping that Serb troops under Mladic inflicted on the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

But an apology is unlikely from the general known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for his ruthless campaigns of mass murder and expulsion.

Nearly three decades after Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, a U.N. war crimes court in The Hague, Netherlands, is set on Tuesday to close the case against Mladic, the most notorious figure in the 1992-1995 war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

“If only he would admit that he made a mistake, that he was wrong," said Grabovica. "But that won’t happen.”

Ad

The tribunal sentenced Mladic in 2017 to life imprisonment, after convicting him of masterminding crimes throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian War, including genocide in the eastern enclave of Srebrenica in 1995, where his forces murdered more than 8,000 Muslim Bosnian men and boys.

Mladic appealed, but the case has been repeatedly delayed by his ill health and, more recently, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many hope the final ruling will bring closure for the victims' families and drive home the message that there is no impunity for war crimes.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad