Opposition: Belarusian dissident forced to confess on TV

FILE - In this handout file photo released by ONT channel on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich smokes a cigarette while speaking in a video from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus. The footage of Raman Pratasevich was part of an hour-long TV program aired late Wednesday by the state-controlled ONT channel. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (ONT channel VIA AP, File)

WARSAW – The Belarusian opposition said Friday a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country's authoritarian ruler.

In the 90-minute video aired Thursday night, 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and said he respects Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko as "a man with balls of steel.”

His associates reacted with outrage, accusing the Belarusian authorities of forcing Pratasevich to smear himself and disavow the opposition.

Speaking on a visit to Poland, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election last August, said that Pratasevich and other inmates speaking in videos from custody "are for sure being tortured and violated.”

Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, described Pratasevich as a hostage.

“He made his statements under tough physical and psychological pressure and, possibly, under drugs,” Krasulina told The Associated Press. “We demand the immediate release of Raman, who is used by Lukashenko's regime as a toy and instrument to blackmail Belarus' democratic forces.”

Pratasevich was traveling from Greece to Lithuania aboard a Ryanair flight on May 23 when Belarusian flight controllers ordered the pilots to land in Minsk citing a bomb threat. No bomb was found, but Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend were arrested.

Speaking in a trembling voice and looking nervous in the program on state-controlled ONT channel, Pratasevich said the opposition was pondering plans for a forceful change of government and was locked in infighting to divide the funds offered by Poland and Lithuania.

