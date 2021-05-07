Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats urge cooperation BUT...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, Pool)

CAMEROON – The top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia urged strengthened global cooperation on Friday, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic but sparring over their different worldviews and who’s to blame for threats to multilateralism.

The high-level U.N. Security Council meeting marked the first joint appearance, albeit virtually, by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his rival counterparts, Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Wang Yi, of China who chaired the session as this month’s council president.

Despite major differences especially on human rights and democracy, all three said they were ready to cooperate with all countries to address international challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change to ending conflicts and helping people in need.

Blinken said the post-World War II commitment by nations to work together to prevent conflict, alleviate suffering and defend human rights is in “serious jeopardy,” pointing to resurgent nationalism, rising repression and deepening rivalries.

“Now, some question whether multilateral cooperation is still possible,” he told the council. “The United States believes it is not only possible, it is imperative.”

Blinken said “no single country -- no matter how powerful -- can address the challenges alone” and that’s why the U.S. will work through multilateral institutions to stop COVID-19, tackle the climate crisis, stem the spread and use of nuclear weapons, deliver life-saving humanitarian aid and manage conflicts.

“We will also work with any country on these issues -- including those with whom we have serious differences,” he said. “At the same time, we will continue to push back forcefully when we see countries undermine the international order, pretend that the rules we’ve all agreed to don’t exist, or simply violate them at will.”

Blinken called for all countries to meet their commitments under the U.N. Charter, treaties, Security Council resolutions, international humanitarian law, the World Trade Organization and other global organizations.

