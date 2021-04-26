Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol and her lawyer Vladimir Voronin arrive at the court in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 26, 2021. Sobol was detained on Wednesday morning, ahead of a nationwide protest in support of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and charged with violating protest regulations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

MOSCOW – Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

The injunction from the Moscow prosecutor's office was another step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and his organizations. The prosecutor's office petitioned a court earlier this month to label Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.

Such a label would outlaw their activities and expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, according to human rights advocates. It is a major challenge for Navalny's embattled team, with its leader in prison and dozens of its members under arrest, targeted for raids by law enforcement or facing criminal charges.

The prosecutors also asked a Moscow court to restrict the activities of the foundation by banning it from spreading information in the media, taking part in elections, using banks or organizing public events, according to Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer representing the Foundation. The ruling on the motion is expected later on Monday.

Ad

The injunction from the prosecutor’s office was posted on social media by Navalny’s allies, who reject the accusations and insist the actions are politically motivated.

“It’s a total travesty of justice and lawlessness once again in Putin’s Russia,” said top Navalny associate Lyubov Sobol.

“They're just screaming here: We're scared of your activities, we're scared of your protests, we're scared of your Smart Voting,” tweeted Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny's top ally and director of the Foundation for Fighting Corruption.

The Smart Voting project is designed to support candidates who are most likely to beat those backed by United Russia, the party backed by the Kremlin, in various local elections. That plan was successful in some of last year’s regional balloting.

Ad

Ad