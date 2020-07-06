A fisherman accidentally catches an endangered dolphin, then carries it back to safety

PURNIA, India – A man from northeastern India made the best choice to save an endangered dolphin after accidentally catching it with his fishing net, FOX News and India’s Southwest News Service reported.

The incident occurred on July 3 at the Ganges River.

Witnesses saw the action by the fisherman who carried the dolphin back into the water after carrying it from the nets he used. It is believed that the dolphin strayed into the waterway from the river.

The dolphin, later identified as a Ganges river dolphin, was listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and protected by the Indian Wildlife Act.

A witness tells Southwest News Service that the dolphin came from the Parmaann River. When it became entangled by the fishing net, a massive crowd gathered at the area to get a glimpse of the mammal.

Once the fisherman saw the dolphin, he carried the mammal safely and released it back into the water.

Villagers in the area alerted local authorities to relocate the dolphin.