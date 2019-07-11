Women find brick of cocaine while walking on Bolivar beach

Leitha Ingram

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas - Imagine walking down the beach and stumbling upon a brick of cocaine.

That's exactly what happened to a KPRC 2 viewer while she was walking on a Bolivar Peninsula beach Wednesday.

Leitha Ingram said she and a friend were searching for seashells when they found the cocaine.

Ingram found the drugs and did what any upstanding citizen would do: She called the police.

A deputy field-tested the brick, which tested positive for cocaine.

