Women accused of stealing $5K in underwear from Victoria's Secret in Rice Village

The mugshots of Jennifer Solis (L) and Araseli Ramirez (R).

HOUSTON - Two women were arrested after authorities said they stole more than $5,000 worth of underwear, clothing and fragrances from Victoria's Secret.

Araseli Ramirez and Jennifer Solis were both charged with organized retail theft.

Ramirez, 49, and Solis, 32, are accused of stealing more than 150 things from the store in the 2400 block of University Boulevard on Aug. 10.

Ramirez and Solis worked as a team, looking out for employees, and stole 52 bras and 50 pairs of underwear, among other items, authorities said.

Authorities said the pair got away with $5,391 worth of goods.

Authorities reviewed surveillance video and identified Ramirez and Solis. Officials said the pair has been arrested for similar crimes multiple times. Officials said an unidentified man helped with the crime.

