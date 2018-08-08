Woman's body found in north Houston home

HOUSTON - A woman was found dead Wednesday inside an apartment in north Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, the woman’s bruised and bloodied body was found around 1 a.m. at the Yale Village Apartments in the 5600 block of Yale. Investigators said her family hadn't seen or heard from her in several days. Family members broke into the woman's home and called police when they found her her body in the living room, police said.

Investigators said they believe she might have been killed.

The cause of her death has not yet been released.

Police are looking for the woman's live-in boyfriend, 33-year-old Marcus Lockett, who they say is a person of interest in the woman's death.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death or Lockett's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



