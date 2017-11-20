Woman with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to display on truck

RICHMOND, Texas - The driver of a truck featuring a sticker with an expletive directed toward President Donald Trump made some new adjustments by adding, "F*** Troy Nehls and F*** You for Voting for Him" after being arrested on an unrelated, outstanding charge.

Karen Fonseca, 46, walked out of the Fort Bend County Jail with her husband Thursday night after she was taken into custody just an hour after KPRC spoke with her Thursday.

She was released on a $1,500 bond.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds and Fonseca will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss the injustice against Fonseca at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.

'We have to protect people's First Amendment Right to Free Speech," Reynolds said. "A difference in political views does not give Sheriff Nehls the right to target citizens. These actions by Sheriff Nehls could be an abuse of his law enforcement authority."

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said he was "not surprised" by the sticker, and "thinks it's disgusting."

Fonseca's truck was pictured in a post on Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls' Facebook page. Nehls posted a photo of the back of a white pickup truck with a tinted back window and a large sticker that reads, "F*** Trump, and f*** you for voting for him."

Here was Nehls' caption of the photo:

"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it."

WATCH: Fort Bend County sheriff speaks about Facebook post on anti-Trump sticker

The post went viral, gaining more than 10,000 shares within hours.

Just a day after the post was made Thursday, Nehls had deleted the post. His office issued this statement:

"The Sheriff made the post on his Personal page. The objective of the post was to find the owner/driver of the truck and have a conversation with them in order to prevent a potential altercation between the truck driver and those offended by the message. Since the owner of the truck has been identified, the Sheriff took down the post. Due to the hate messages he has been receiving towards his wife and children, the Sheriff will not be commenting on the matter further."

WATCH: Full interview of truck owner with F Trump sticker

Fonseca said in the 11 months that she has had the sticker on the truck she has had no problems.

