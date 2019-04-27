Woman will 'get rid of' her dog after it is shot for nearly attacking officer, she says

A dog was shot Saturday after attempting to attack HPD officer. It is expected to survive.

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to a home in northeast Houston early Saturday for a report of a vicious animal.

When officers arrived at the home, located in the 8000 block of Laura Koppe Road, a dog attempted to attack an officer, police said.

The officer shot the dog one time in the head and neck area, and the dog is expected to survive.

The dog's owner was cited for not having proper records for the dog, and told a KPRC crew that she would take the dog to the pound to "get rid of it."

VIDEO: Houston police officer shoots dog after attempted attack

