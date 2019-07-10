News

Woman wearing romper forced to cover up in order to board flight to Houston

Tisha Rowe

Tisha Rowe tweeted these photos of her outfit when she was asked to cover up on an American Airlines flight on June 30, 2019, from Miami to Houston.

HOUSTON - A Houston doctor was forced to cover up her outfit on an American Airlines flight last month, and now the airline company is apologizing.

In a tweet on June 30, Tisha Rowe shared a photo of what she was wearing, which was a romper-style outfit.

 

 

Also in the tweet, Rowe said airline employees told her that she and her 8-year-old son would be removed from the flight from Miami to Houston unless she covered up.

Rowe said she covered herself with a blanket and reboarded the flight.

The airline apologized, saying they refunded their flight expenses.

Here is the full apology:

"We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us."

