Woman wearing romper forced to cover up in order to board flight to Houston

HOUSTON - A Houston doctor was forced to cover up her outfit on an American Airlines flight last month, and now the airline company is apologizing.
In a tweet on June 30, Tisha Rowe shared a photo of what she was wearing, which was a romper-style outfit.
Also in the tweet, Rowe said airline employees told her that she and her 8-year-old son would be removed from the flight from Miami to Houston unless she covered up.
Rowe said she covered herself with a blanket and reboarded the flight.
The airline apologized, saying they refunded their flight expenses.
Here is the full apology:
"We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us."
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.