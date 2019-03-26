Woman sought after man stabbed in eye, woman stabbed in chest

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a woman who is believed to be involved in an incident that resulted in the stabbing of two people Monday in north Houston.

Police said a woman and a man were stabbed during an "all-out brawl" near the intersection of the North Freeway and Tidwell Road around 7:30 p.m.

The man was stabbed in the eye and the woman was stabbed in the chest, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Police are searching for a woman ran from the scene, but were hesitant to call her a suspect.

