Woman sleeping in strip center parking lot set on fire, left to burn

HOUSTON - Authorities are still looking for the person who is accused of setting a sleeping woman on fire and leaving her to burn.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a strip center in southwest Houston near South Kirkwood Road and High Star Drive.

Officers said the woman told them she was asleep in the parking lot of the strip center when someone came up to her a lit her on fire.

A witness rushed over, dragged her away from the fire and extinguished it, but not before the woman became engulfed in the fire, authorities said.

The woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, where she is being treated for burns. Officers said she is expected to survive.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage of the area in an effort to find any clues that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

