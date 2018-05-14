Woman shot in head, killed during domestic dispute in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas - A woman was killed Monday in west Harris County after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute, investigators said.

Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. to the Sync at Kingsland Ranch Apartments in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard for reports of the dispute.

VIDEO: SKY2 over Katy apartment complex after deadly domestic dispute

SWAT was later called to the Willow Lake Apartments after it was reported that a man, believed to be connected to the woman's death, would not come out of a home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe the man was inside the apartment alone.

It is unclear what led to the fight.

The shooting is under investigation.

