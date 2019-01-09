Woman shot in face after dropping someone off at Hastings HS, police say

Police said the passenger in this white vehicle was shot in the face on Jan. 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman was shot in the face after she and her boyfriend dropped someone off at Hastings High School on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was a passenger in the vehicle when she was shot.

Police said the couple encountered a stopped vehicle on Cook Road shortly after leaving the school.

The passenger in the stopped car started firing at the couple's vehicle, according to authorities. One of the bullets went through the front windshield and struck the woman in her face.

“All three strikes were on the passenger side, hit the passenger in the cheek,” explained Officer Anthony Le with the Houston Police Department. “It wasn’t a severe hit, she’s going to be OK.”

After the woman was shot, she got out of the vehicle and started running toward the school in an attempt to find help, authorities said. The shooter's vehicle left the scene.

In an attempt to leave the scene, the boyfriend of the victim backed into another vehicle. He then got out of the vehicle and ran off to assist his girlfriend, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police said it appears that the woman may know who shot her, but doesn't know why she was shot.

Le said the investigation is early but, at this time, does not believe the shooting involved the high school.

