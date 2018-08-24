2 innocent bystanders shot by customer at downtown McDonald's, authorities say

HOUSTON - A woman and another person were shot Thursday night at a McDonald's in downtown, according to police.

Police said the woman was shot at the restaurant at the intersection of Main and Gray streets around 9 p.m.

Another person was grazed by a bullet, according to a witness.

METRO police said two people were detained near the scene of the shooting.

A witness said an intoxicated man opened fire after leaving the store without paying for his food. The witness said his wife was shot in the stomach.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.