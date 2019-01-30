Woman shot after seeing would-be thief through doorbell camera

HOUSTON - A Houston woman is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a burglar she caught on her doorbell camera.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Arbor Street.

Video recorded by the doorbell camera shows a man in the driveway of the home when he opens the doors of one vehicle, sits inside, then gets out and opens the door of an SUV.

The resident, a woman in her 50s, was awoken by an alert on her phone from the doorbell camera app and used the app on to call out to the burglar, shouting, "What are you doing?"

The burglar appears to ignore her and in the video, you hear the woman again ask, "What are you doing in my car?"

"She came to the door and just peeked out the window and then he looked at her and that's when he shot her," said the woman's brother, who asked not to be identified to protect his family.

The man fired two shots through the door, striking the woman in her right hip.

Because of a glitch in the system, the shooting was not caught on camera.

"It's scary, if he had raised the gun up higher it could have been in her face or the chest it could have been a lot worse," the woman's brother said.

The family hopes someone recognizes the man in the video so he can be captured and punished.

The victim underwent surgery Tuesday morning to remove the bullets and fragments. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Houston police are investigating.

