Woman shoots at armed, masked men after attack outside southwest Houston home

HOUSTON - Police are looking for a group of masked men who beat and robbed a woman Tuesday outside a southwest Houston home.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was in the driveway of her home in the 11500 block of Montverde Lane when she was ambushed by three armed men wearing masks.

Police said the men beat her, broke her jaw and took her wallet from her purse. The woman's mother, who inside the home, saw the attack and called police.

“During the fight, she was able to get inside the house. At that point, the males apparently kicked the window in, tried to get in the house. The original female obtained a pistol she ran out and started shooting at the suspects. The suspects jumped in the car and left,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

The men got away in a dark-colored Toyota, police said.

Investigators said they do not believe the attack was random.They are investigating why the woman's home was targeted.

People living in the neighborhood said they were uneasy.

“It’s always real quiet. We get very little traffic. Something like that is pretty unusual,” Amuro Alejandro said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



