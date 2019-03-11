Woman says low gas tank forced her to drive 100+ mph with child in car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested after deputies said she was driving faster than 100 mph with an unrestrained child in her car.

On Monday, authorities said Robbyn Hubbard was speeding and swerving through traffic in the 4600 block of FM 1960.

A small child was unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.

Hubbard told authorities she was driving recklessly because she was running out of gas and needed to get to a gas station.

She was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Her bond was set at $100, officials said.

