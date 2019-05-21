Woman reported missing found dead in car, police say

An investigation is underway after police found a woman dead inside a vehicle in west Houston.

Police said they found her body around 8 p.m. Monday in a car parked near Hayes Road and Westheimer Road.

The woman – believed to be in her 30s - appeared to have been dead for at least a day, police said.

After further investigation, authorities learned the woman had been reported missing earlier on Monday.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the incident and determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

