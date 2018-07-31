Woman pulls gun during fight between teenage girls

HOUSTON - When Tracy McIntyre’s teenage granddaughter Tiffanee got into a fight with another teenage girl last Sunday, she started filming the commotion with her cellphone.

Chade Lockett, the mother of the other 13-year-old girl, was also there and claims she was trying to break up the fight.

The video, which is now making the rounds on social media, shows Lockett pull out what looks like a real gun and then pointing it at McIntyre’s daughter, who claims she too was also trying to break up the fight.

“What was she thinking with a gun?” McIntyre said.

WATCH: Woman pulls gun out during fight

Lockett said it was a BB gun and said the video doesn’t show the whole story.

She claims she needed the BB gun to defend herself and her daughter.

“I went back to the car to get the BB gun when I saw they had knives. It was either the crowbar or the BB gun. I chose the BB gun. It looked realistic. It was 15 of them and two of us,” Lockett said.

McIntyre claims that while two girls were fighting, Lockett attacked her granddaughter with the gun, hitting her repeatedly in the face.

“Kids I understand they are going to fight, but I want justice for the mother for what she did to my granddaughter,” McIntyre said.

Lockett said she wasn’t attacking the teen. She claims she was trying to break up the fight.

“When I see knives ... what are you going to do? I'm going to defend myself and my daughter,” Lockett said.

McIntyre said she filed a police report with Houston police. The case was referred to an investigator.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.