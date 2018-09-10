Woman kills man in Missouri City before being killed by officers, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A woman killed a man at an apartment complex Sunday in Missouri City before officers shot and killed her, police said.

The shootings were reported about 10:30 p.m. at the Quail Valley Apartments at 1800 F.M. Road 1092.

According to Missouri City police, the woman, identified as 39-year-old Dereshia Blackwell, got into an argument with a couple at the gate of the apartment complex before driving her car through the gate. Blackwell then tried to run down the couple, but missed and hit two parked cars, police said.

Police said Blackwell went into one of the apartments and killed a man, identified as 65-year-old Karl Gomez. Investigators did not immediately say how Gomez died.

When officers responded to reports of the crash, they found the woman with a gun and a knife in her hand, police said. The woman refused commands to drop the weapons, and was shot when she pointed the gun at officers, police said.

Police said they are waiting for a search warrant so they can get inside the apartment where the man was killed.

Investigators said family members told them that Blackwell and Gomez were neighbors and that they are not aware of any other relationship between them.

