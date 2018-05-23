Woman killed, man injured in east Houston stabbing, police say

Crime scene tape surrounds an east Houston apartment after a fatal stabbing May 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Police said Wednesday they are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man injured in east Houston.

The shooting was reported about 8:10 a.m. at 4011 Galveston Road.

Houston police at the scene said that the man's sister had returned home from taking some children to school when she heard a child crying in her brother's apartment. She walked over and found the woman's body and found her brother had been cut.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment.

Police described the stabbing as an apparent attempted murder-suicide.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that police were investigating a shooting. The above story has been corrected.

