Woman killed in fiery crash after slamming into METRORail pole

HOUSTON - Police are working to determine the cause of a fiery crash in north Houston that left one person dead.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Fulton Street near Patton Street.

The woman was driving a luxury Mercedes SUV northbound on Fulton when police said she hit a METRORail column.

When police arrived, they said the woman was not conscious or breathing, her leg was stuck in the door and the vehicle was on fire.

Investigators said two good Samaritans - both tow truck drivers - saw the fire and worked to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"It's one of those things where your natural instincts kick in and you just want to save somebody,” one of them said. “We just did what we thought we could."

Despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe drugs or alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash.

