Woman injured when shots fired from car in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman was injured Tuesday when shots were fired into the car she was riding in from another car in north Houston, deputies said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. on North Sam Houston Parkway at Veterans Memorial Drive.

Harris County deputies said a man and woman told investigators that they were driving on North Sam Houston Parkway when another vehicle drove by and someone in that vehicle opened fire. Bullets went through the passenger side window, hitting the woman in the hip, deputies said.

The man called 911 while continuing to drive to Ella Boulevard and Beltway 8, where an ambulance met them, deputies said.

The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

Deputies said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

