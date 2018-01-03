Woman in Snapchat shooting video begins 5-year jail sentence

HOUSTON - A woman who pleaded guilty to deadly conduct and criminal mischief charges after she was seen in a Snapchat video randomly firing a gun around Houston surrendered herself to police on Tuesday to begin a five-year jail sentence.

Sierra Tarbutton, 27, was booked into a Harris County jail around 11:30 p.m.

She appeared in court on Dec. 19 to receive her sentence. A judge allowed her release to spend the holidays with her family on the condition that she turn herself in immediately following.

VIDEO: Tarbutton pleads guilty in court

When Tarbutton appeared in court last month, she gave "yes" and "no" answers to the judge's questions and admitted to prior harassment and retaliation charges.



She admitted to shooting a semi-automatic weapon out of a car window as she and co-defendant, 29-year-old Michael Cuellar drove down Memorial Drive and Highway 6 in September.

VIDEO: Pair shoots guns from cars in Snapchat videos

Police said Tarbutton and Cuellar posted video of the shooting to Snapchat, dubbing them the "Snapchat shooters."

VIDEO: Cuellar turns himself in

Tarbutton was already serving six years deferred adjudication for harassing a police officer and threatening an officer’s children in 2015.

She was placed on probation in September 2016.

Cuellar is also charged with deadly conduct for the same incident.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.