Mother of four hit when drive-by shooters fire over 12 rounds into Pasadena home

PASADENA, Texas - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Pasadena.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on Cactus Street near Imber Street.

According to authorities, a man, woman and child were inside the home when a vehicle drove by and fired more than a dozen shots into the house.

The woman – who is a mother of four - was hit once in the head and was transported to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the other three kids were staying with their grandparents when the shooting happened.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance cameras in the area that could reveal more details about the shooting and potentially lead to an arrest.

Police said the child and the man were not hurt during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

