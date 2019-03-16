Woman gives birth to sextuplets at The Woman's Hospital of Texas

HOUSTON - A woman beat the odds of 1 in 4.7 billion after giving birth to sextuplets Friday morning at The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

The woman delivered two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls between 4:50 a.m. and 4:59 a.m.

The babies' birth weights range from 1 pound, 12 ounces to 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Hospital officials said the newborns are in stable condition as they receive care in the hospital's advanced neonatal intensive care unit and the mother is doing well.

So far, the mother has only named the twin girls, Zina and Zuriel.

