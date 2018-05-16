Woman found safe after being lost for 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest

A woman and her dog are safe after spending 15 hours lost in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Sherry Sivley said she went into the forest around noon Wednesday to walk her dog.

WATCH: Woman and dog safe after being lost for 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest

After eight hours of wandering, police say the 55-year-old texted her father for help when she couldn't find her way out.

Investigators used a drone and police dogs to look for her, but it was ultimately a helicopter that spotted her after a six-hour search.

