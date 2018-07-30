Woman found pinned under stolen, crashed ambulance on Gulf Freeway at I-610

HOUSTON - A woman was found pinned under a stolen ambulance after a crash in southeast Houston.

Investigators said the ambulance was stolen from Ben Taub Hospital in the Medical Center and found on the Gulf Freeway at I-610.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman pinned underneath the vehicle. It's unclear if she is the person who stole it.

She was taken a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

Debris from the crash that closed the exit ramp could be seen scattered along the road.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

