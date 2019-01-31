Woman found dead, shot in head in Spring-area neighborhood, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in the street in front of a home in the Spring area.

HOUSTON - Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in the street in front of a home in the Spring area.

According to authorities, someone from inside the home on Pepper Ridge Lane and Bellchase Drive called them around 1:30 a.m. Thursday saying they had found a woman shot to death in the street.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head in front of the home where she was staying with friends.

Investigators are questioning and collecting DNA samples from five adults who were inside the home at the time of the incident, deputies said.

The initial call came in as a suicide, but authorities said they have not found a weapon and have gotten conflicting stories from the people they detained.

After searching the house, authorities found several weapons but none of them are believed to be gun used in the shooting. Deputies also said they do not believe the incident was a suicide.

One witness told KPRC2 reported Cathy Hernandez he was outside at the time of the shooting.

The man told Hernandez he heard one gunshot and saw the woman fall down before another woman started giving the victim CPR.

Deputies said there were also several children in the home ranging from aged 2 to 10.

Authorities have not yet taken anyone into custody. All the people who were inside the home when the shooting happened have been let back inside.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.